Lonely people are more likely to have nightmares.

A new theory has linked social isolation to an increased possibility of having bad dreams and adds to previous research warning of the dangerous health consequences of loneliness.

Boffins at four universities in the US propose that loneliness - which has also been linked to heart disease and stroke - evolved to warn humans that their social connections are lacking.

Dr. Colin Hesse, an expert at Oregon State University, said: "When people's need for strong relationships goes unmet, they suffer physically, mentally and socially.

"Just like hunger or fatigue means you haven't gotten enough calories or sleep, loneliness has evolved to alert individuals when their needs for interpersonal connection are going unfulfilled."

He added: "It's too early to talk about specific interventions in a concrete sort of way, but our findings are certainly consistent with the possibility that treating loneliness would help lessen someone's nightmare experiences.

"That's a possibility to address in controlled, clinical studies."