People with 'main character syndrome' enjoy happier lives.

Scientists have found that those who regard themselves as the main protagonist rather than a sidekick have higher levels of overall wellbeing.

A study conducted on 385 undergraduate university students found that even telling a story in which you are the main character is enough to enhance psychological satisfaction.

The team from the University of Missouri wrote: "When people see themselves as being the agentic force in their lives and make decisions for themselves, as major characters do, rather than being swept about by external forces (and other people), they are more integrated and fully functioning selves.

"Conversely, those who see themselves as minor characters are more likely to feel thwarted in getting these needs satisfied, a condition associated with diminished self-integration and wellbeing."