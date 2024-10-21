A man narrowly survived an attack by a "sexually frustrated" dolphin.

Takuma Goto was swimming off the city of Tsuruga in Japan along with a friend earlier this summer when they were set upon by the randy mammal.

Experts believe that the dolphin could be responsible for at least 15 attacks on swimmers in the area this summer and suggest that it could be agitated by its lack of intimacy as it has attempted to press its genitals against victims.

Dolphin attacks on humans are rare but Goto was left with nasty injuries after his horrifying encounter.

He recalled: "I knew it was not a shark, but it came straight to me.

"It attacked me and bit me.

"It kept attacking me and I genuinely believed that I was going to die. I was most worried that I was going to be dragged under the water and further out to sea."