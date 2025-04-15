A man who lives in a £10,000 dog suit may have to close down his 'human zoo' due to a lack of bookings.

Man in dog costume may have to close human zoo

Known online as Toco, the dog lover has 73,000 followers on YouTube where he shares his everyday life in a realistic border collie costume.

He recently set up a human zoo to give people the chance to spend time as a dog themselves, but despite the TocoTocoZoo receiving plenty of bookings, interest has dried up.

For £256, the experience in Tokyo, Japan lets guests dress up as an Alaskan Malamute and spend 180 minutes in the realistic outfit doing obstacle courses and other activities.

On social media, Toco has insisted the zoo might have to close this summer, with no reservations for an open event on May 4.

He wrote: "Our opening day is Sunday, May 4, but if we do not receive any reservations by Saturday, April 19, we will close the store."

He has urged fans to make a reservation even if they are just "thinking about trying it out".

Although the TocoTocoZoo only accepts cash at the moment, he could roll out other payment options in the future, and more animal costumes.