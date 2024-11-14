A man nearly threw his $1 million-winning lottery ticket in the trash.

The unnamed Missouri resident had forgotten he'd entered the Powerball lottery on October 26, and it was only when he saw a news article about an unclaimed ticket purchased at FastLane in Taylor that he realised it was his.

He is quoted by UPI as saying: "I was actually about to throw it away.

"And then I thought maybe I should check this one."

His wife was in disbelief about the win.

She added: "I was in shock. I actually thought he was joking."