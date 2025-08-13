A man with "the world's largest penis" has claimed he broke his arm in the shower after slipping on his manhood.

Man with 'world's largest penis' is accident prone

Matt Barr, 41, from London, had his privates personally measured with a mind-blowing reading of 14.5 inches (37cm).

However, having an extremely large pecker comes with its cons.

Recounting the painful incident, as quoted by The Mirror, he said: “It was a very embarrassing accident. One of the issues with being so large, especially in hot water showers, is that it’s not exactly easy to see my feet.

“Especially when I move too fast, it can definitely mess with my balance, too. As I was rushing to get ready for work, I didn’t see the excess shower gel in the tub because my penis was the only thing in my eye line.

“I slipped on it, causing me to fall out of the tub completely head first and crack my shoulder on the hard floor. I got two fractures as a result.”

The incident has left Barr petrified of spending too long in the shower.

He explained: “I’ve had close calls or minor falls before, but never anything this severe. Usually, it’s just been when I’ve had a partner in the shower with me.

“I’ve always been anxious about going into public showers because of the reactions I get, but now I’m a bit scared of private ones, too. I’ve realised I need to shower less quickly.

“And I’ve bought a bathmat, so even though my penis might be in the way of my view, I’m less likely to lose my footing. This is one of the many minor things no one thinks about when it comes to having an abnormal body.

“While I’m naturally clumsy, it doesn’t help that I have a different anatomy to most – especially such a large one.”

He also recalled the time he was asked to leave a pool on holiday because his penis was visible in his shorts.

Barr shared: “I had an incident not too long ago where I was wearing what I thought were relatively baggy shorts.

“They ended up showing far too much once they got wet. Another time, I was at a vacation resort, wearing dark board shorts with compression shorts underneath, that I thought covered up everything.

“After I’d swum, it clung to the outline too much, so one of the managers asked me to leave. It’s meant I won’t go on a standard package holiday or in an all-inclusive resort hotel pool, but it’s helped me to look further afield and find quieter locations.

“It’s not really such a big deal, though. Just another thing I’m unable to do.”