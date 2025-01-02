Manchester City's Etihad Stadium is a great place to hide during a zombie invasion.

Manchester City's Etihad Stadium is the ideal place for people to survive a zombie invasion

Researchers have found that the retractable roof and limited "entry points" at the home of the Premier League champions could be a safe haven for people in the event of an attack by the undead.

The study by footyaccumulators.com thinks it would take 55 days for zombies to make their way into the 53,400-capacity venue to take over the ground and get their victims.

The team also ruled that Fulham's Craven Cottage stadium is a no-go for people looking to protect themselves from zombies.

This is because the West London ground on the banks of the River Thames has "glaring gaps" between the stands, making it easy for the undead reanimated corpses to cause mayhem in the stadium.