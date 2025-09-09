Playing Mario Kart can improve driving skills.

Research has revealed that young people who spend over 10 hours per week playing racing games are safer behind the wheel in the real world.

Experts at Playcasino.com claim that the "right video games could sharpen the exact skills that keep you safer on the road".

The team added: "It won't replace lessons or the Highway Code. But a growing stack of peer-reviewed studies suggests targeted gaming can improve lane-keeping, speed control and split-second decision-making - the bread and butter of safe driving."

A study published in the Journal of Clinical and Translational Science compared young adults who play more than 10 hours per week with "lighter gamers" by getting both groups to use a professional road-driving simulator.

The group who gamed more often spent four per cent less time out of their lane than those who spent less time per week playing racing games.