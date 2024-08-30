Monkeys call each other by specific names.

Marmoset monkeys have names for each other

Researchers have found that marmosets use distinct calls, known as phee-calls, to name each other in a skill that was previously thought to be restricted to humans, dolphins and elephants.

The scientists recorded the marmosets communicating and interacting with a computer system and it was revealed that the primates could recognise when a phee-call was directed at them and responded more accurately when it was.

Dr. David Omer, who led the study for the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel, said: "This discovery highlights the complexity of social communication among marmosets. These calls are not just used for self-localisation, as previously thought. Marmosets use these specific calls to label and address specific individuals."

The researchers added: "Naming of others is a highly advanced cognitive ability observed in social animals and, until recently, was known to exist only in humans, dolphins and elephants.

"Interestingly, our closest evolutionary relatives, non-human primates, appeared to lack this ability altogether."