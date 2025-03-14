Married men are three times more likely to be obese.

Married men are at a higher risk of obesity

A study of couples in Poland has found that men who have tied the knot are 3.2 times more likely to be obese than those who haven't said 'I do'.

However, there was no such link for women regardless of their marital status.

The research did reveal that both sexes tended to be heavier after marriage as the risk of being overweight increased by 62 per cent in husbands and 39 per cent in wives.

The experts explained that getting older raises the risk of being overweight and suggested possible cultural differences in the attitudes that men and women have towards obesity as another factor.

Dr. Alicia Cicha-Mikolajczyk, who led the study for the National Institute of Cardiology in Warsaw, said: "The attitude of society towards women living with obesity is different compared to men - they are more often stigmatised.

"We assume that women accept life being overweight, but they cannot accept living with obesity and they are more likely than men to take various actions to lose weight, such as increased physical activity, and even returning to smoking tobacco."