Honey never goes off if stored correctly

A beekeeper has said if it is stored in a warm and dark place, it will never spoil because the conditions are similar to that of a beehive.

However, if the sweet and viscous substance does crystalise, it is advised that people place the jar in a bowl of warm water so that it can return to its liquid state.

Frank Mortimer, a master beekeeper from Cornell University and the author of Bee People And The Bugs They Love said: "Honey is the only food that never spoils and is always safe to eat.

"It can have an almost indefinite shelf life, lasting decades or longer if it's stored properly."