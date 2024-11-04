Men value physical health over their mental wellbeing.

Men prioritise their physical health

A poll conducted on 1,000 males found that just 43 per cent often think about their state of mind compared to 53 per cent who regularly consider exercise and fitness.

It also found that having lots of energy (54 per cent), low body fat (48 per cent) and the ability to exercise without getting tired (47 per cent) were the top factors associated with being physically healthy.

A spokesperson for Vitabiotics Wellman, which commissioned the poll, said: "Many men are accustomed to pushing through physical and emotional challenges, and while strength is admirable, prioritising both body and mind is crucial.

"Mental health is as foundational to our well-being as physical fitness, impacting our resilience, relationships, and overall quality of life.

"Embracing mental health care doesn't mean compromising on physical goals or strength - instead, it enhances our ability to perform at our best in all areas."