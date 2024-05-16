Men with medium status jobs are unhappier than those in low-ranking positions.

A new study conducted by SP Jain London School of Management set out to discover if there is a connection between occupation and life satisfaction and found that those in the "miserable middle" were the unhappiest.

The team surveyed 13,500 people from across Britain over a period of 20 years - with participants asked to rate their life satisfaction on a scale of one to seven while their occupational status was measured in accordance with a standard scale.

However, no link was found between job status and life satisfaction in women.

Professor Yannis Georgellis, who led the research, said: "The 'miserable middle' is caused by men who are never in high-or-low-status jobs.

"Equally, individuals who move from low-to-middle-status jobs may be frustrated not to move to the top of the career leader. But men who have always been in low-status roles don't experience this frustration."