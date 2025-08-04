Men are more polite than women, a study finds.

Smiling young man

Researchers looked at 10.8 million words uttered by almost 700 participants, who recorded themselves having daily conversations.

The team analysed which sex expresses their kindness more through words, such as "mate", "pal", "love" and "pet", as well as expressions, including "take care".

And the findings found that men say "mate" approximately 700 times in every one million words used on average.

However, women only said "mate" 120 times.

The study - which is published in the Journal of Pragmatics - suggests that using the word "mate" can help to make social relationships stronger.

Study co-author Professor Jonathan Culpeper, from Lancaster University, is quoted by the Daily Mail newspaper as saying: "Words like 'mate' are very important for being polite to others.

"They suggest solidarity - the feeling that if someone calls you 'mate', you have things in common, they sympathise with you and like you. Expressions such as this help to strengthen social relationships.

"So while people might instinctively think women are more polite than men, the tendency to use words like 'mate' is one reason why men create a better impression overall."