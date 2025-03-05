Men with better sperm quality live longer.

Boffins have analysed data on semen quality from almost 80,000 men over a period of 50 years and found that chaps with over 120 million motile sperm - sperm that are able to move or 'swim' - typically live two to three years longer than those with under five million.

The team at Copenhagen University Hospital looked at data from men who had their sperm quality assessed as part of an infertility examination - meaning it varied from very good to those with no sperm at all.

Senior researcher Dr. Lærke Priskorn said: "Previous research has suggested that male infertility and lower semen quality could be associated with mortality.

"We conducted this study to test the hypothesis and at the same time get an absolute estimate of how much semen quality predicts a man's lifespan and to understand whether diagnosed diseases prior to semen quality assessment might explain some of the reported association.

"We calculated the men's life expectancy according to their semen quality and found that men with the best quality could expect to live two to three years longer, on average, than men with the lowest semen quality."