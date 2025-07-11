A message in a bottle has made its way from Canada to Ireland after almost 13 years.

Message in a bottle found in Ireland / © Facebook

Kate Gay spotted a wine bottle that had a piece of paper inside of it washed up on the shore as she walked along Scraggane Bay on the Dingle Peninsula on Ireland’s southwest Atlantic coast.

She opened the wine bottle and the letter during an evening community project meeting, when the group found out that a couple named Anita and Brad wrote the note on September 14, 2012.

The spouses threw a wine bottle containing the letter following a day trip to Bell Island, which is part of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Anita and Brad included a phone number in the letter, but there was no answer when the community project meeting group tried to call it.

However, the group raised a glass to Anita and Brad.

The Maharees Heritage and Conservation community wildlife and environment protection organisation announced Kate's find on their Facebook page.

Captioning a photo carousel of the message in a bottle, including single snaps of the wine bottle and the letter, a spokesperson wrote: "MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE...FROM BELL ISLAND TO SCRAGGANE BAY, MAHAREES!

"This message in a bottle from Anita and Brad was found by Kate and Jon today on Scraggane Bay!

"Such a long way to travel and such a long time to get here but we got it! Now if only Anita and Brad would just answer the phone they told us to call them on!!!

"What a coincidence that one of our CreativeIrl Neart na Machairí project community partners finds it, our team opens it together and we connect with another coastal area facing climate impacts!!!

"Another amazing story in our coastal resilience journey!! (sic)."

A woman called Amanda Rae Donovan commented on the post, claiming to be Anita's cousin.

She wrote: "Anita is my cousin and she and Brad are just about the sweetest couple you will ever meet."