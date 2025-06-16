A miracle cat has stunned rescuers after surviving a three-week journey from China to the US locked inside a cargo container.

The furry stowaway was found hidden beneath a pallet at a business in Oakdale, Minnesota, after a cargo shipment was unpacked.

The animal had spent three weeks sealed inside the metal crate, with no food or water as it crossed the Pacific Ocean.

Experts believe the lucky moggy managed to stay alive by licking condensation and possibly hunting down the odd rodent.

Local rescue group Companion Animal Control wrote on Facebook: "We’ve seen a lot over the years, but this was truly a first. This cat is nothing short of a miracle.

"For three long weeks, she likely survived by drinking condensation and maybe snagging a rodent or two. By the time she was discovered — hiding under a pallet as the crates were being unloaded — she was severely dehydrated and dangerously thin."

After safely capturing her using a humane trap, the team handed her over to the Northwoods Humane Society in Wyoming, who named her Stowaway.

In another post, the rescue team said: "Meet our first-ever stray cat from China. Yes, you read that right."

Stowaway is now safe, fed and finally getting the fuss she deserves.