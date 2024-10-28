The usage of mobile phones and laptops can raise the risk of dementia.

A physiotherapist has warned that the poor posture people have when fixated on their devices reduces blood flow to the brain and causes cognitive decline.

Dr. Solomon Abrahams, who lectures at Imperial College London, has reviewed research on the issue and has declared that "emerging evidence and clinical trials have indicated the potential consequences for cognitive and neurological health".

He said: "The persistent pressure on the arteries by holding your head in a forward position, as many people do when looking at their phones, can lead to a chronic reduction in the diameter of those arteries, potentially reducing the amount of blood which can reach the brain."

Dr. Abrahams added: "We are all guilty of it.

"Alzheimer's is going to become more prevalent as the population ages, but this research points to our daily habits of poor posture from staring down at our phones as a potential cause of an increase in cases."