Mobile phone usage does not raise the risk of brain cancer.

A review ordered by the World Health Organisation (WHO) analysed 63 studies on the issue carried out between 1994 and 2022 and found that there was no increase in tumours in the head for even the most frequent mobile phone users.

International experts have concluded that radio waves from the devices did not appear to impact the rates of brain tumours, leukaemia or growths in both the pituitary or salivary glands.

Professor Mark Elwood, author of the study at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, said: "We found no increased risk even with 10-plus years of exposure and the maximum categories of call time or number of calls.

"Most phone use in these studies was from past years and 1G or 2G networks. The newer 3G and 4G networks have substantially lower radiofrequency emissions.

"The final assessments are that there are no increased risks, with 'moderate confidence' - this is the most definite category of this type of study."