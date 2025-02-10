A monkey has been blamed for a nationwide power cut in Sri Lanka.

Power is gradually being restored in the country but a government minister suggested that the blackout was caused by a primate intruding into a power station south of the capital Colombo.

Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody told reporters: "A monkey has come in contact with our grid transformer, causing an imbalance in the system."

The power cut started at around 11am local time on Sunday (09.02.25) and has forced many across the island nation to rely on generators.

Social media users criticised the authorities for the blackout while also seeing the funny side of the outage.

Mario Nawfal wrote on X: "A rogue monkey knocked out Sri Lanka's entire power grid after triggering a total failure at a substation in Colombo.

"One monkey = total chaos. Time to rethink infrastructure?"