Police are hunting for 43 monkeys who have escaped from a research facility in South Carolina.

Macaque monkeys are on the loose in South Carolina

The rhesus macaque monkeys fled on Wednesday (06.11.24) after a keeper left their pen open at Alpha Genesis - a company that breeds primates for medical testing and research.

Residents in the Lowcountry area of the US state have been told to keep their doors and windows firmly shut and to report any sightings of the female monkeys immediately.

Police said: "Please do not attempt to approach these animals under any circumstances."

Alpha Genesis CEO Greg Westergaard described the monkey escape as "frustrating".

He told CBS News: "It's really like follow-the-leader. You see one go and the others go.

"It was a group of 50, and seven stayed behind and 43 bolted out of the door.

"There are some little things to eat in the woods but no apples which are what they really like, so we are hoping that will draw them in the next day or two."