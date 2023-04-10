A moose was found in a hospital waiting room.

The Providence Alaska, a medical treatment centre in Anchorage had to remove the uninvited antlered visitor after he found himself in the facility.

The hospital wrote in a social media post: "We are sharing the amazing work of our Security Department for anyone who might be wondering, 'How exactly do you get a moose out of a building?' With a lot of encouragement and from a safe distance, of course.’”

Providence Director of Security Randy Hughes told the Anchorage Daily News that after “gentle encouragement”

He added: "He finally had enough of everybody looking at him, and finally made his way out the door.”