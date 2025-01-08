Drinking coffee in the morning can reduce the risk of heart disease.

Research suggests that people who consumed the beverage in the morning were less at risk of dying from cardiovascular disease and had a lower mortality risk than all-day coffee drinkers.

However, there was no difference between participants who drank coffee throughout the day and those who had none at all.

Lu Qi, lead author of the study at Tulane University in Louisiana, said: "Our findings indicate that it's not just whether you drink coffee or how much you drink, but the time of day when you drink coffee that's important.

"We don't typically give advice about timing in our dietary guidance, but perhaps we should be thinking about this in the future."

Qi added: "A possible explanation is that consuming coffee in the afternoon or evening may disrupt circadian rhythm and levels of hormones such as melatonin. This, in turn, leads to changes in cardiovascular risk factors such as inflammation and blood pressure.

"Further studies are needed to validate our findings in other populations."