An alien spacecraft could be racing through our solar system

The large interstellar object - which has been named 3I/ATLAS - was spotted racing through the universe at 41 miles per second (150,000 miles per hour) last week.

It is far larger and brighter than the previous two interstellar objects to pass through our solar system, 'Oumuamua and Borissov, and extraterrestrial expert Professor Avi Loeb says that is "difficult to understand" how it could be so big unless it is a comet or alien craft.

The Harvard University boffin admits that further observation could prove that the object is a naturally forming comet but stressed that possibility of alien involvement can't be ruled out.

The astrophysicist told MailOnline: "If it is not a comet, then its large brightness would be a big surprise and potentially signal a non-natural origin, perhaps from artificial light."