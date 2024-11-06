Astronauts could receive nanoparticle injections to help them survive on Mars.

The biotech startup Nanotics has been chosen to participate in the SPACE-H Accelerator programme backed by NASA that will reduce the health risks faced by space crews journeying to the Red Planet.

A six-month space station stay leaves astronauts exposed to cancer-causing radiation and immune system dysregulation, with the risk increasing as they spend longer in space.

Nanotics CEO Lou Hawthorne told The Sun newspaper: "(Space) is probably the most challenging environment to be in from a health maintenance perspective.

"We have no evolutionary context for zero gravity. It's completely new to the human body. So the body reacts to that in unpredictable ways over time.

"It's fun and games for a few days, but over time, the body is very confused and certain systems at an organ, tissue, cell and signal level don't work exactly as they do in normal gravity.

"Radiation is a huge factor. It's far beyond anything that humans are used to on Earth, and that's going to promote all sorts of diseases."