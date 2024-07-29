A NASA rover has discovered "possible" signs of life on Mars.

NASA has spotted signs of life on Mars

The US space agency's Perseverance rover has spotted what has been described as an "arrowhead-shaped" rock with what resembled veins running through it.

Scientists have determined that it featured chemical signatures and structures that were formed by microbial life billions of years ago.

The rock measures 3.2 feet by two feet and has been named after the Grand Canyon waterfall Cheyava Falls.

Ken Farley, a scientist on the Perseverance project, said: "Cheyava Falls is the most puzzling, complex, and potentially important rock yet investigated by Perseverance.

"On the one hand, we have our first compelling evidence of organic material, distinctive colourful spots indicative of chemical reactions that microbial life could use as an energy source, and clear evidence that water - necessary for life - once passed through the rock.

"On the other hand, we have been unable to determine exactly how the rock formed and to what extent nearby rocks may have heated Cheyava Falls and contributed to these features."

The Perseverance team hopes to bring the Cheyava Falls sample back to Earth for further analysis.