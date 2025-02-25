Rocket launches could be scrapped in a bid to find aliens.

NASA could lead missions to find aliens

Elon Musk has asked US president Donald Trump to use his SpaceX rockets to put a man on Mars, meaning NASA could then use its resources to hunt for the extraterrestrial creatures.

Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen, a member of NASA's science mission directorate, said it is "prepared" to use the "powerful tools of scientific discovery" to help its mission.

He said: "We will explore the unknown.

"We have the tools and teams who can help us improve our understanding of the unknown, and we are prepared to use these powerful tools of scientific discovery.

"Part of our task is not only to do fundamental research but to find life elsewhere."