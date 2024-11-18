Netflix is being sued by Linda Napolitano – whose claims of alien abduction near the Brooklyn Bridge in 1989 gained global attention.

She has filed a lawsuit against the streamer and documentary producers for defamation and fraud.

The legal dispute stems from allegations in the Netflix series ‘The Manhattan Alien Abduction’ that Napolitano’s story was an elaborate hoax.

Her account of the incident alleges that at 3 am on November 30, 1989, she was paralysed by a beam of light and transported from her 12th-floor Manhattan apartment to a UFO.

“They take me out all the way up, way above the building,” she said.

“The UFO opens, almost like a clam, and then I’m inside.”

She also described being experimented on aboard the craft and waking up in her bed with no memory of her return.

The case became famous after UFO researcher Budd Hopkins featured it in his 1996 book ‘Witnessed: The True Story of the Brooklyn Bridge UFO Abductions’.

Hopkins claimed there were 23 witnesses, including a delivery driver who said: “It scared the heck out of me. I saw a woman coming out of a window and just disappear.”

But the Netflix documentary casts doubt on the story.

Carol Rainey, Hopkins’ ex-wife, alleged the case was fabricated and that Hopkins selectively used evidence to bolster his book.

“Budd cherry-picked compelling details but ignored anything that presented difficult questions,” Rainey stated in the documentary.

Napolitano denies the allegations, maintaining her story and accusing the filmmakers of manipulating interviews.

Her lawsuit, filed in the New York State Supreme Court, seeks undisclosed damages and demands Netflix remove the series.

Her lawyer Robert Young said the case is not about proving whether Napolitano was abducted but about the fairness of the documentary’s portrayal.

Netflix has declined to comment.

Rainey, who died in 2022, stood by her claims, citing inconsistencies in witness statements and handwriting analysis suggesting fabricated evidence.