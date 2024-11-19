Bacon is healthy for you.

A nutritionist says bacon is healthy for you

Nutritionist Tatiana Meshteryakova says the consumption of the processed pork product - a staple in a full English breakfast - can help keep off "parasites, viruses and bacteria" in the gut, as well as play a key role in ensuring the lungs function properly and cell structure.

Bacon - which contains vitamins D, A and B, as well as sodium, phosphorus, zinc and selenium - can also help the body defend oxidative stress and possibly cancer.

Regularly eating the food "can create a supply of high-quality fats" that are "extremely necessary for the body", but Tatiana only advises to consume between 15 and 20 grams during the day and not after 6pm.

Even though it is a good source of protein, provides people with many nutrients, such as selenium, the food is processed and contains nitrites that have been linked to types of cancer and heart disease.

However, if eaten in moderation, it can improve brain functionality, muscle growth and repair, and decrease heart cholesterol levels.