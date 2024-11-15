Octopuses could one day replace humans as the dominant species on Earth.

A top scientist claims the eight-limbed molluscs' "stunning precision" could see them "absolutely" take over the world if the human race was to be wiped out.

Professor Tim Coulson, a University of Oxford Zoologist, has even hinted that their "ability to solve complex problems" could see them create underwater cities.

He told the European Magazine: "Their ability to solve complex problems, manipulate objects and camouflage themselves with stunning precision suggests that, given the right conditions, they could evolve into a civilisation-building species following the extinction of humans.

“Of course, the rise of the octopuses is all speculative: evolution is unpredictable, and we can’t say with certainty what path it will take in the event of human extinction.”