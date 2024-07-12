Office gossips are seen as less competent at their jobs.

Office gossips could be harming their careers

A new study has found that those who love chatting about workplace matters were more likely to be trusted when it came to organising social events but their input was less valued regarding ethical issues.

Nahid Ibrahim, co-author of the research at the University of Leeds Business School, explained that there are both pros and cons to being a gossiper at work.

She said: "Gossip is a valuable form of information exchange.

"It often helps people navigate the workplace by offering information typically unavailable through formal channels. For example, as a newcomer, you would probably like to know what working with your other colleague is like, who gets along with whom and who to avoid."

Ibrahim continued: "However, gossiping is also seen as a form of moral transgression as gossipers often share private and sensitive information about others, with or without an explicit intention to harm their reputation.

"Moreover, gossiping comes with certain labels such as 'idle talk', 'chit chat', etc, suggesting that gossiping at the workplace can be considered a waste of time - the time that could be otherwise devoted to pursuing more meaningful and productive activities.

"Hence, although gossipers are seen as more sociable than someone who does not gossip, they are also seen as less moral and competent."