Old people do more exercise than youngsters

A poll has revealed that over-75s spend an average of 16 days per month exercising compared to just 13 days for those aged 25 to 34.

Oldies across the UK are more likely to get up and exercise early in the morning while up to 65 per cent of Gen Z respondents would rather get a sweat on in the afternoon or evening.

A spokesperson for porridge brand Quaker, who carried out the study, said: "The research has shown the varying approaches to exercise across the country - and kudos to the older generations for keeping moving.

"However, there's clearly a confidence block when it comes to Gen Z and Millennials with things like exercise classes and visits to the gym sometimes feeling a little overwhelming."