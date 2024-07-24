Olive oil shots do not prevent hangovers.

The health trend has been popular on TikTok and has been championed by the music producer Benny Blanco who took a swig of the oil before drinking red wine during a segment on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in April.

The theory behind the trend is that olive oil coats the stomach and slows down the rate at which the body absorbs booze due to the richness of its fatty acids.

This means that hangover symptoms are reduced due to the delay in alcohol absorption but a leading scientist is dismissive of the trend.

Justin Stebbing, a professor of biomedical sciences at Anglia Ruskin University, wrote in an article for The Conversation: "Despite its allure, this claim lacks any scientific backing and should be approached with lots of scepticism."