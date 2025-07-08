Olympic gymnast Frederick Richard has become a backflipping Guinness World Record holder whilst he raised more than $60,000 for charity.

The Paris 2024 bronze medallist surpassed the previous 1,001 backwards somersault title as he completed 1,111 of them in 12 hours.

Frederick's record attempt took place where his gymnastics career began at Premier Gym in Stockton, Massachusetts - and over 55,000 people watched him perform his stunts.

More than 1,200 people donated to his GoFundMe crowdfunding page while the decorated athlete was trying to smash the Guinness World Record.

So far, he has raised $60,917 for providing professional gymnastics equipment for underprivileged kids in Africa.

However, the Team USA men's artistic gymnastics team member is keeping his GoFundMe crowdfunding page live so Frederick can hit his $100,000 target.

And on the day he took home a Guinness World Records title - May 2-3 - he became an uncle.

He was determined to finish his backlipping action before midnight so he could visit his family and meet his new nephew, Amir.