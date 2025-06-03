Optimism can prevent heart attacks.

Downbeat people are more likely to have a heart attack

Experts at the British Heart Foundation have found that heart patients who have a downbeat outlook about their situation are six times more likely to die than hopeful people.

Researchers reviewed 12 studies involving 5,540 patients diagnosed with coronary heart disease, stroke, or heart valve problems in new findings that were presented at the British Cardiovascular Society Conference in Manchester.

It was discovered that having less hope was associated with an increased risk of a first heart attack in people with no prior history of chest pain, even when factors such as age and health status were taken into account.

Dr. Sonya Babu-Narayan, clinical director at the British Heart Foundation, said: "This research is a good reminder of how staying hopeful wherever possible can be helpful when it comes to living with cardiovascular disease.

"It could be an important self-prescription for maintaining your wellbeing and quality of life, alongside your current medical care."