A sweet shop on Britain’s busiest shopping strip has been caught selling drug-infused treats.

An Oxford Street sweet shop sold cookies laced with psychedelic drugs

The Londenro store, located on Oxford Street, was found to be selling desserts laced with illicit substances, including cookies containing psychedelic mushrooms.

The discovery was made after Westminster Council launched a probe following a report that a shopper had been hit with an £899 bill for trying to buy two packs of sweets.

The investigation revealed that the shop was stocking products like 'Magic Dragon' cookies — which, far from being innocent snacks, were found to include magic mushrooms. Boxes marked 'Game Over' were also seized.

On April 25, officers carried out a raid at the shop. As they entered, two workers bolted to the basement and made their escape through a concealed exit hidden behind a wall panel. But when the panel was moved, authorities found a secret room holding counterfeit items worth an estimated £80,000.

The shop’s director, Ahmad Yar Jan, later told the court he had no issue with the confiscated products being destroyed.

Meanwhile, a neighbouring store styled as a 'Harry Potter'-themed shop was also caught up in the operation. Authorities say it had been selling cannabis-derived items including Hashish and White Widow CBD, without the proper licensing. The store is operated by 5IVESTAR Limited, and an individual connected to it appeared in court with Yar Jan.

Many of the seized products didn’t include English-language labelling, raising serious safety concerns over unknown ingredients and potential allergens.

Council leader Adam Hug didn’t mince his words, saying: "It is rather ironic that a shop calling itself a Harry Potter store appears to have been selling products that claim they would get the user higher than a Quidditch player.

"The food products here were part of a raid at two addresses on Oxford Street which have taken thousands of items worth £80,000 off the streets."

He added: "One of these 'magic cookies' products was labelled game over – however the only game over will be for unscrupulous traders who sell illegal goods to the public. We have known for a long time that US candy stores rip off customers, but charging £900 for two packets of sweets is a new low, even for the unscrupulous people who run these rackets.

"Our job is to protect people who visit the West End from being exploited and continuing raids and court appearances will ensure life is sour for the rogue US sweet shop trade."