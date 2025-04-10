Ozempic can reduce a person's risk of developing dementia.

Two major studies in the US have found that semaglutide - the ingredient behind the weight loss jab - is effective at preventing the onset of the illness that deprives people of their memories.

Experts also claim that it adds further to growing evidence that suggests diabetes is a risk factor for dementia, although they have warned that further research is still required for definitive proof.

Professor Tara Spires-Jones, president of the British Neuroscience Association, described the results as "encouraging".

The expert - who was not involved in the study - said: "It is important to note that these drugs do have side effects and that they are not guaranteed to prevent dementia.

"The study had important limitations including a relatively short follow-up time.

"Future work will be important to understand how risk factors like diabetes and obesity increase the risk of dementia to develop effective treatments and prevention strategies."