Paramedics rescued a raccoon who got its head stuck in an empty soup can.

Raccoon

Arkansas, Little Rock's Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services said medic Stewart Uzzell and his partner heard a strange sound as they prepared to leave a car park with their ambulance on Sunday (20.07.25) morning.

He saw the grey-and-black-haired animal run down "the side of the road" with its head stuck inside the can.

Despite them catching the raccoon, they could not pull the creature's head out of the can.

So, they used specialised shears and a ring cutter from the ambulance to cut through the can.

The raccoon ran away after Stewart and his partner freed it.

And Little Rock's Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services named the raccoon Campbell - after the Campbell's Chunky Soup can its head was stuck in.

Stewart told KARK-TV: "I saw this little raccoon running down the side of the road with his head stuck in the can, and we thought, 'Oh, no. We've got to help this thing.

"They split the can down the side enough for us to work it out."