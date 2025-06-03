A wheel of Parmesan cheese has been judged as good enough to eat after almost 30 years on a shelf.

A Parmesan cheese wheel has broken a longevity record

The mouldy Italian cheese has been described as an "authentic jewel of nature" after setting a longevity record when it was made 27 years and three months ago in 1998.

Romano and Silvia Camorani made the 36kg wheel of parmigiano reggiano in Italy's northern Emilia-Romagna region and experts travelled to the farm where the cheese, estimated to be worth over €20,000, was deemed still edible.

Romano said: "The aroma and taste was out of this world."

He explained that he still "lovingly" looked after the wheel of cheese like it was a child as it aged and believes it "could have even acted until 30 years".