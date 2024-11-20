A type of hair wash could cause a "full-blown" stroke.

Dr. Arun Naik, Chief Neurosurgeon at Sagar Hospitals India, has warned that if people bend their neck too far back over a sink, it can squash or damage the vertebral arteries located in the neck, resulting in not enough blood passing to the brain.

Called Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome, it happens when a person's neck is "hyperextended" or positioned "awkwardly".

As well as a stroke being possibly triggered due to the lack of blood flow, it can cause dizziness, blurred vision, numbness or slurred speech.

He stresses that the neck needs to be properly supported with a "towel or a cushion" to avoid hyperextension, and to take breaks if in an uncomfortable position for a long time.

Also, if the sink can be raised or lowered, he advises it being set at the individual's height, as well as informing staff of any history of neck or vascular issues.

Dr. Naik told his thousands of Instagram followers: "Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome refers to a rare but serious condition where individuals suffer a stroke after visiting a salon for a hair wash.

"The condition occurs when the neck is hyperextended or awkwardly positioned while lying back in a salon sink, compressing or damaging arteries in the neck, particularly the vertebral artery.

"This can lead to a reduction in blood flow to the brain, potentially triggering a stroke."

He continued: "The vertebral arteries, which run through the neck and supply blood to the brain, are vulnerable to injury when the neck is extended too far back or held in a strained position for a prolonged period.

"The disruption of blood flow can lead to symptoms like dizziness, blurred vision, numbness, slurred speech, or even a full-blown stroke."