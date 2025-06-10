Two hours of passive scrolling can increase teenagers' risks of anxiety and depression.

Passive scrolling can increase teenagers' risks of anxiety and depression

Neuroscientists studied 580 youngsters - who told them if they had pre-existing mental health conditions, their levels of anxiety, as well as if they had emotional and behavioural difficulties - for nine months.

The time the teens spent looking at their devices, as well as their screen-use behaviours were also examined.

The experts found 45 per cent of the 12 to 17-year-olds - who said they had no pre-existing mental health conditions - had psychiatric symptoms.

Professor Emma Duerden, Canada’s research chair in neuroscience and learning disorders, is quoted by MailOnline as saying: "This is really surprising.

"It is much higher than we would expect to see. Before Covid, rates of anxiety in adolescents were between 8 and 15 per cent. Now, we see almost half of the sample size reporting heightened anxiety, which is alarming."

She encouraged parents to limit their child's screen time to two hours or less a day because it would improve their wellbeing.

Professor Duerden added: "In past studies, we’ve shown some teens reporting 15 hours of screen time a day. They wake up, go on a screen and stay the whole day.

"This is a critical period for brain and behavioural development, including emotional regulation and impulse control."