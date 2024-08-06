People born within a 30-year window are at a higher risk of developing 17 different types of cancer.

Millennials and Gen-Xers are more likely to be diagnosed with 17 different types of cancer

Researchers analysed tens of millions of cancer diagnoses across 34 categories of the disease and found that individuals from Generation X (born between 1965 and 1985) and millennials (born between 1986 and 1995) are more susceptible to these cancers compared to the preceding Baby Boomer generation.

The study highlights significant generational differences in cancer risk as individuals born in this 30-year timeframe were more likely to be diagnosed with breast, pancreatic and liver cancers, as well as numerous other forms of the disease.

Dr. Hyuna Sung, lead author of the research at the American Cancer Society (ACS), said: "These findings add to growing evidence of increased cancer risk in post-Baby Boomer generations, expanding on previous findings of early-onset colorectal cancer and a few obesity-associated cancers to encompass a broader range of cancer types."