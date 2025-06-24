Revellers are ditching alcohol at festivals, picnics and barbecues.

People are ditching beer and other alcoholic beverages for soft drinks at events

Gen Zers, people who were born between 1997 and 2012, and Millennials, people who were born between 1981 and 1996, would rather have a soft drink, than tipple on beer or wine.

And 23 per cent of people do not want to have an alcoholic beverage at picnics or barbecues.

A spokesman for the alcohol-free wine brand Eisberg, who produced the report, is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "British music lovers are swapping pints for alcohol-free options as a new wave of sober partying sweeps the UK."

The Glastonbury Festival - which runs from Wednesday (25.06.25) until Sunday (29.06.25) - has alcohol-free zones, such as the Healing Field.

Here, festivalgoers can chill out in the large "mystical and creative gardens".

Attendees can also take part in yoga, tai chi, dance, singing, meditation and massage workshops.