Police have been called to a literal "traffic jam" on a highway in British Columbia.

The Mission RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) - which "proudly [polices] the District Municipality of Mission" and other areas in the region - couldn't resist having a laugh after "spilled blueberries" caused an issue for drivers.

In a lighthearted Facebook post about the "traffic jam", the authorities said: "On the evening of June 29, a white Ford pickup – full of crates of freshly-picked blueberries – pulled up to the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Wren Street.

"Moments later it pulled away, but…not all of the blueberries went with it.

"Some crates went crashing down onto the roadway, and thousands of blueberries spilled out onto Lougheed Highway, creating a sticky mess for vehicles that drove over the fruit.

"Mission RCMP were called to the juicy incident, and used a shovel to clear the mess from the roadway."

They confirmed that the driver of the truck "received a ticket for having an insecure load", but the police were still able to see the funny side.

They continued: "And just as some people might turn lemons into lemonade, Mission RCMP would love to put an equally positive spin on things, as losing all those fresh blueberries was such a shame – even the ones squish-squashed by passing vehicles.

"Perhaps Mission RCMP could team up with the Mission Farmer’s Market in the future, to feature some new offerings such as: Jack-Knife Jelly, Pothole Preserves, and the ever-popular…Traffic Jam!"