Police dubbed the infamous Loch Ness Monster myth as real "beyond doubt".

A police report believing the existence of the Loch Ness Monster has come to light

William Fraser, a former Inverness-shire chief constable, wrote in a report in 1938 that he supported the myth that a mysterious beast called Nessie lurks beneath the Scottish Highlands freshwater loch after two London-based people - Mr. Peter Kent and Miss. Marion Stirling - were "determined" to get hold of it "dead or alive".

It was even said that Peter visited Fort Augustus where "he stated that he was having a special harpoon gun made and that he was to return with some twenty experienced men on the 22 of August for the purpose of hunting the Monster down".

William said of his belief in the report - which has come back to light after 87 years thanks to Kenny Welsh, from the Loch Ness Centre in the Scottish Highlands: "That there is some strange creature in Loch Ness seems now beyond doubt, but that the Police have any power to protect it is very doubtful.

"I have, however, caused Mr. Peter Kent to be warned of the desirability of having the creature left alone, but whether my warning will have the desired effect or not remains to be seen."

Reacting to the report, Kenny, from Drumnadrochit, said: "It offers a rare glimpse into how even the police believed there might be something in the water."