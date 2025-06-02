A prosthetic leg and a £10,000 painting are among the strangest items left in hotel rooms.

A prosthetic leg was left behind by a hotel guest

Hyatt Hotels revealed that they had discovered several unusual possessions left behind in bedrooms long after the guests had left over the past year.

Other things left behind include 20 traffic cones and 10 bishops' cassocks and the hotel chain has now introduced a 'Finder Keepers' service in an attempt to reunite owners with their lost property.

Housekeeping boss Regina Urban said: "One guest, rushing to catch a plane home to the US, left a cherished ring behind - but only realised it was missing mid-flight.

"Following an email to the hotel, I tracked down the ring and made sure it found its way back to the guest as they landed in New York.

"Days later, a heartfelt message arrived from the guest Stateside, showing tearful gratitude for reuniting her with a priceless heirloom from her grandmother."

Urban added: "Nothing beats the joy of getting treasured belongings back where they belong."