Queen Elizabeth's accent turned increasingly Cockney during her time on the throne.

Boffins have revealed how the late monarch's pronunciation of words "changed subtly" throughout her 70-year reign because her tongue was a "little bit further forward in the mouth" - giving her voice an East End twang.

Dr. Amanda Cole, a University of Essex linguist, said: "It was less Queen's English and a little bit more Cockney.

"Compared to the 1950s, by the 1980s, the way she pronounced 'goose', 'food' or 'moon', for instance, had changed subtly.

"Her later pronunciation, with the tongue a little bit further forward in the mouth, was in line with the general patterns of change in southern England.

"And due to migration and settlement, the way vowels are pronounced in places like Australia and New Zealand has notable similarities with Cockney.

"Like Cockney, the Australian way of saying 'bake' sounds more like the word 'bike'."