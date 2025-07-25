Firefighters rescued a raccoon that got its leg stuck in an outdoor bin in Florida.

Raccoon's leg trapped in bin container / Credit: Facebook

Coral Springs Fire Department shared a video on Facebook, which showed crews rescuing the animal - which had one of its legs trapped in the slats of the public bin's container.

Captioning the video, the fire department wrote on Wednesday (23.07.25): "When you’re just trying to score a late-night snack but end up calling in the professionals…

"Our crews responded to an unusual rescue, a trash panda (aka raccoon) who got a little too ambitious and ended up stuck in a trash can. One leg in, zero regrets.

"Don’t worry, we got him unstuck and sent him on his way with a stern warning about dumpster diving safety."