Racehorse poo can show if the animal will be a winner on the course

A recent study analysed the faeces of over 50 thoroughbred foals during the first three years of their lives and it was found that the more types of gut microbes the horse had at just four weeks old directly correlated to its future performances on the racecourse.

The results add to emerging evidence regarding the importance of the microbes that live inside the guts of young animals and their role in long-term health.

Chris Proudman, lead researcher and a professor of clinical veterinary science at the University of Surrey, said: "Gut health is absolutely critical.

"There is a growing understanding that what happens in human guts and in animal guts - horses, in this case - has a profound influence on many aspects of health and disease."

Professor Proudman continued: "It's also about timing. The nature of the gut bacteria in those first few weeks of life predicts the future health, and the future performance, of these horses."