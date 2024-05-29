Rain is good for your mental health.

Scientists argue that going for a walk during a downpour can actually be beneficial for both body and mind as a result of negative ions - invisible and odourless molecules that are created in nature near moving water.

Research is being conducted into negative ions but they are thought to give humans a mood boost by relieving stress and providing us with more energy.

Dr. Niek Buurma, from Cardiff University's School of Chemistry, told BBC News: "There are quite a lot of scientific studies that suggest that inhaling these negative ions has a positive effect on your health.

"Nobody really knows exactly why that happens. But there are clear indications that people feel more positive after inhaling negative ions.

"There are indications from the scientific literature that exposure to negative ions lifts your mood. It can be used to treat a seasonal affective disorder.

"There is a lot more research to be done because nobody understands exactly why it works. But there does seem to be a correlation."